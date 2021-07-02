McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

