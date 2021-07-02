McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.97 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.