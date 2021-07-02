McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MKC opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

