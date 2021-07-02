M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 199 ($2.60) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&C Saatchi has a 12-month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The firm has a market cap of £184.61 million and a P/E ratio of -151.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

