Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

