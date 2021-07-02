Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Matthews International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

