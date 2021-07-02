Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.78. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 54,997 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

