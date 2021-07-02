Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Masco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 720,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.