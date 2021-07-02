Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 105.3% in June

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the May 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRETF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

