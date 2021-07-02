Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,017.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. Escalating expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company. Nevertheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively.”

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,213.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Markel by 215.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

