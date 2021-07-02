Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.22. 453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.