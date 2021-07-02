Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $31.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.89, but opened at $30.98. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 32,892 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 557.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 516,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

