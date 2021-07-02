Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,925,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,512,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

