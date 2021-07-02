Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 21.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

GOLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

