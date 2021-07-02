Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,026. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,388 shares of company stock worth $3,136,155 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

