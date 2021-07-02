Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Trading Down 53.3%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) shares dropped 53.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 36,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

About Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

