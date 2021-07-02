Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $519,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.98. 46,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

