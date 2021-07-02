Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,647 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,079. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

