Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 183,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. The company has a market capitalization of $464.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.