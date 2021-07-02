Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Magnite by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Magnite by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnite by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magnite by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnite by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.