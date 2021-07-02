Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.