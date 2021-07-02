Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $76.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Cowen from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lyft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lyft by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.