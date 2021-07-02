Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LUVU stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Luvu Brands
