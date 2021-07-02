Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LUVU stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

