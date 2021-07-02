Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $5,270,135.90 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

