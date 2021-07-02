LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.