Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $354.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $355.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

