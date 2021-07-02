Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $132.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.