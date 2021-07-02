Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 201,130 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OSUR stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

