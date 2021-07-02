Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

