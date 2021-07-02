Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 617 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.