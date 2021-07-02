Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Loews by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 116,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

