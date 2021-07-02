Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE L opened at C$76.29 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.42.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.