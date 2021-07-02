loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

