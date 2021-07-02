LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 724.85%. Research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.