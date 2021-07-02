Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$28.50) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, May 31st.

TSE LAC opened at C$18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.71. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$6.62 and a 52 week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

