Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.60), with a volume of 54463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

In related news, insider Richard Pindar bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

About Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

