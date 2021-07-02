Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 299,040 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.77 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

