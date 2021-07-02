Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.98. 23,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,234. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.