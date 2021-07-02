Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 1,110 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,309. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

