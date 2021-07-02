Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.41. 14,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,298. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

