Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

