LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $41,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $135.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

