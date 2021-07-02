Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZY. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

