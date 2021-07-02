Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 127,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,793. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $218.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

