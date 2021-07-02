Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 628,839 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 628,839 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ConocoPhillips worth $645,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 206,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,360. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

