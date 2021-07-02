Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 56,998 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of CDW worth $312,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $63,875,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,733. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

