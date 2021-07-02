Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 174,429 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,429 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $269,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

CRM stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.39. The company had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

