Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 123,752 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.5% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,260,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,110,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,211,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,644,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 26,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,092. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

