Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,084. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

