Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,877. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

